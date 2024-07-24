Kamala Harris beats Trump in first major poll since Biden dropped out

Vice President Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in the first major national poll since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday — after Biden's announcement — found Harris two points ahead of Trump, 44% to 42%, in a two-way race, according to Reuters. A similar poll conducted earlier this month had Trump one point ahead of Harris (and tied with Biden).

When adding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the mix, Harris jumped further ahead, with 42% to Trump's 38% — and RFK Jr. trailing at 8%.

When it comes to mental "sharpness," Harris whomped Trump with 56% of respondents agreeing that she is "mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges" and only 49% saying the same for the 78-year-old convicted ex-president.

From AP News:

Harris, whose campaign says she has secured the Democratic nomination, led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error. Harris and Trump were tied at 44% in a July 15-16 poll, and Trump led by one percentage point in a July 1-2 poll, both within the same margin of error. … The poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,241 U.S. adults nationwide, including 1,018 registered voters.

