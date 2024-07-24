Man arrested attempting to lower Confederate flag

James Daniel Blitch, aged 23, attempted to take down a large Confederate battle flag flown next to the highway in Spartanburg, SC. where he was arrested.

Spartanburg County wants this flag down and has been in court with the property owner flying it. However, the wheels of justice move too slowly for James Daniel Blitch, who drove several hours from Atlanta, Georgia, to lower the Southern Cross. Sadly, he was caught in the act.

Blitch reportedly told cops that he "did not agree with the confederate flag and wanted to lower it." Asked about a reported vandalism the prior night near the flagpole, Blitch, who was described as "upfront and cooperative," denied involvement. Charged with two trespassing counts, Blitch spent a night in jail before being released from custody Sunday afternoon after posting $465 cash bond. The Smoking Gun

