Nikki Haley to former supporters now supporting Kamala Harris: cease and desist!

Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley offered some of the most trenchant criticisms of Donald Trump, but—as she always does—fell quickly in line after he made short work of her in the GOP primaries. Now she's reduced to demanding that her former supporters not use her name after switching to likely Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris instead. Haley attorney Michael G. Adams demanded that the group stop any use of Haley's "name, image or likeness that implies her support for the election of Kamala Harris as President of the United States."

In an interview with NPR, Haley Voters for Harris director Craig Snyder said the group's name is "a factual statement of the way a lot of people feel and the way a lot of people intend to vote in November."After initially declining to endorse Trump, Haley ultimately backed him and delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention encouraging her supporters to do the same.

Haley Voters for Harris issued a statement and disclaimer: "There are many other like minded Haley voters who also do not plan to support former President Trump in November. Our rights to engage with voters and encourage them to vote for Vice President Harris – who in our view is the clear better choice for the country – will not be suppressed."

Haley exemplifies a certain type in American politics. She looks from every angle like the right stuff, but the moment real humans see her moving and talking it's obvious there's nothing there, just a vessel for other people's interests with no influence over how they use her. Which is, funnily enough, her lawyer's problem here.