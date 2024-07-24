Power through your day with the HP Pavilion Desktop PC, now $350

TL;DR: Still using your clunky, dusty laptop from college to edit family photos or summer festival videos? You need a device upgrade, like this HP Pavilion, now on sale for $350 (reg. $599).

Editing videos for your growing YouTube gaming account? Working professionally as a videographer? If you're still trying to edit videos for your social media or clients on your laptop, you're getting the short end of the stick.

Sure, laptops are great for bringing your content or video editing on the go, but they don't offer that much in terms of processing power or storage. Make your browsing, gaming, and editing experience more seamless and efficient with the HP Pavilion. This desktop is designed with 512GB SSD, 12GB of RAM, and compatible with other content creation software, and is price-dropped to only $349.99 (reg. $599)!

While looks aren't the only thing that matters, this HP desktop is impressive. Say goodbye to the dreary, clunky desktops of yesteryear — this one arrives in a stylish snow-white finish (we love minimalism) and easy-to-access front ports to connect peripherals. Plus, its construction is sustainable since it's EPEAT Silver registered and ENERGY STAR-certified!

Specs-wise, the HP Pavilion offers performance-driven features like the following:

512GB of storage: for content creators, graphic designers, and videographers to save their media locally for easier access

12GB of memory and Intel® Core™ i5-1240 (with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology): for enhanced processing while running editing or design apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, and Illustrator

Windows 11 Home: for other professionals or students to open multiple webpages, apps, and software without lagging

Videographers, YouTubers, and other creatives will love this desktop's 5.1 surround sound while they listen to their voiceovers or edit, as well as its Intel UHD Graphics 730. You can also start gaming, working, or editing on this HP Pavilion ASAP with HP Quick Drop and the included wireless keyboard and a mouse (the latter matching the stylish white of the tower perfectly!).

It's important to note that this desktop is from 2023 and is new open-box. No, that doesn't mean it's been used, but its packaging may have signs of extra handling. However, this desktop has been verified to be in still new condition.

Improve your workflow, whether you're editing YouTube videos or playing Fallout 4, when you get this HP Pavilion desktop for $349.99 — over 40% off!

