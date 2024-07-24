Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns over attempted Trump assassination

Why did the Secret Service allow a gunman to leisurely set himself up on a roof a few hundred feet from former president Donald Trump and start taking shots? Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, a day after an evasive appearance before a House committee over the $3bn agency's failure, is calling it quits.

The director angered members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee by refusing to answer many questions about the Secret Service's actions surrounding Trump's rally, where the Republican presidential nominee narrowly avoided being killed by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks. One man died in the shooting, while two others were critically injured. On Tuesday, Cheatle in a letter wrote to Secret Service staff, "In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director."

She got a bipartisan hiding in Congress. It was fascinating to watch both AOC and Nancy Mace treat her with total contempt and it not look like mere theater. Everyone is clearly very upset!