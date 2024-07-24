These "musical trick shots" are mind-blowing!

Landen Purifoy is a music technology guru and does such amazing work! Purifoy conjures up cool beats using unexpected objects like toothbrushes, disco balls, apples, and more, and crafts renditions of songs like the theme from Pirates of the Caribbean using faucets, bananas, and lighters.

As cool as Purifoy's random-object beats are, I am even more impressed with his "musical trick shots," where he bounces a ball onto various pots and pans to get the ball into a cup on the last bounce. A note rings out each time the ball hits a pot or pan. Purifoy arranges the pots and pans so that the notes build into a recognizable song or a scale. Here's Twinkle Twinkle Little Star as a musical trick shot and a descending scale. I love how Purifoy films each subsequent try until he succeeds – it's cool to witness at least part of the process.

Here's a short bio of Purifoy, posted on Vidcon:

Renowned for his mesmerizing skills with a Talkbox, as well as making popular songs out of house hold items, Landen has accumulated over 16 million followers across his different platforms! Landen is dedicated to his craft, and takes pride in being able to inspire joy through his music. He never lacks a contagious smile and a positive attitude. Landen's content is exciting, engaging, and informative, making him a perfect entertainer for audiences of all ages.

For more of his musical stylings, follow him on TikTok or YouTube.

Previously:

• Read Steve Albini's famous essay on the music industry's problems

• David Byrne's How Music Works

• Lovely podcast on Estonian folk music