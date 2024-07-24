Today's dumbest clickbait for July 24, 2024

Another day, another cavalcade of deceptive clickbait. Today, I'm saving you from clicking on four articles that don't live up to the promise of their headlines.

Headline: "Chilling five words Secret Service agent uttered after finding Trump shooter dead on roof" (Unilad)

The agent said, ""So, this is the guy."

***

Headline: Trump Explains Why He Really Picked JD Vance As His VP—And People Are Cringing Hard (Comic Sands)

"We've always had a good chemistry."

***

Headline: 'I'm an Infectious Disease Expert, and This Is the Most Commonly Overlooked COVID Symptom Right Now' (Parade)

An upset stomach.

***

Headline: "Conan O'Brien Completely Broke After Lisa Kudrow Revealed What She Genuinely Hated Most About Friends" (The Things)

She disliked the live audience laughter.

***

There you have it. If the Internet still exits tomorrow, you can expect me to write another.

