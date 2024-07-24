"Weird Al" Yankovic's new video: Polkamania!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his last album, Mandatory Fun, Weird Al" Yankovic released a new video, "Polkamania!" It gives 12 of the biggest pop hits from the past decade a rousing polka treatment, along with various hilarious animations.

Almost all musical artists approached by "Weird Al" permitted him to include their song in the medley, but one did not.

"Polkamania!" gives the "Weird Al" treatment to recent hits by Billie Eilish, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and, of course, Taylor Swift. … "Weird Al" reached out to several artists for their blessing, getting a yes from nearly everyone on his list. "We heard back from Taylor Swift people right away, which was amazing," he said. "Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, both, apparently were delighted that they could be in a polka medley." The one party-pooper? That's SZA. "I wanted to use 'Kill Bill,'" said Yankovic of his dashed dream. "She didn't say yes or no. She just never returned our phone calls."

"Weird Al" enlisted different animators for each song in the medley, and their differing styles make for a fun and dizzying visual experience.

Cyriak – "Helena Polka (Al's Version)"

David Wachtenheim & W/M Animation – "Bad Guy" & "Shake It Off (pt. 2)"

Augenblick Studios – "Hello"

Ghostbot / Alan Lau, Roque Ballesteros, and Roman Laney – "Flowers"

Jack D. Evans – "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Vivienne Medrano/Spindlehorse – "Vampire"

Liam Lynch – "Old Town Road"

Jarrett Heather – "Despacito" & "WAP"

Bill Plympton – "Shape of You"

Ryan Krzak – "Uptown Funk"

KukoMitzu – "Thank U, Next"

Victor Yerrid & Melanie Mandl – "Shake It Off (pt. 1)"

