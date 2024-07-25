Aladdin's electronic fly catcher: Cute and deadly insect trap

I envy those lucky ones who own this discontinued electronic Venus fly trap fly catcher.



This device may look like a cute plastic toy, but it actually does the noble job of catching real flies, all while looking adorable.



It was made by Aladdin Innovations and provided a fun and practical solution to dealing with those irritating insects. It came with a bag of non-toxic bait, a feeding sponge, and a brush to remove the carcasses. Using light sensors, it knew exactly when to snap shut its jaws, giving the fly a fatal swat. Once it successfully caught its prey, the fly catcher even opened its mouth and let out a satisfied burp.



Until I manage to get my hands on a second-hand model, I'll just have to keep running around the room with a fly swatter, yelling profanities.

At least the electronic Venus fly trap has been immortalized in a beautiful, low-budget YouTube video.

See also: Cyborg venus flytrap plant controlled with a smartphone