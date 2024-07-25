Anti-Trump billboards featuring Republicans who switched

Republican Accountability PAC placed billboards in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania that feature former Trump voters who switched.

Offering Republicans whose vote for a convicted felon may be teeter-tottering some familiarity and an OK to vote for the Democrat, the Republican Accountability PAC is making gun owners, "patriots," veterans, and other self-described Conservatives larger than life. Voters in some battleground states will see these giant heads and hopefully vote for Harris.

Image: RVAT/Social Media

Republican Voters against Trump, which is no stranger to anti-Trump fundraising and advertising, revealed the billboards on its social media. "I'm a former Trump voter. I'm voting for Harris," the billboards say in quotes, referencing the likely Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. Each of the four billboards displayed shows a different individual along with the state they are in. RawStory

