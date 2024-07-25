Badass pageant contestant confronts her abuser on stage

When presented with a surprise challenge, likely intended to ruin her bid for Miss Kansas, the contestant gave a heartfelt and powerful answer.

A contestant in the Miss Kansas competition had an unusual hurdle. Her abuser had unexpectedly shown up and was in the audience. Emotional but determined, she turned an interview question into an opportunity to stand up to the abuser from the stage. She went on to win and was crowned Miss Kansas. She plans on using her position as a platform to advocate for healthy relationships. She explained further on Instagram:

Respect Reclaimed is about reclaiming your power and standing firmly in it. On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening. This isn't about shunning others; it's about turning our pain into purpose and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts. I'm ready to use my story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms. My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way. I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.

As someone who has admittedly mocked what used to be called beauty pageants for their misogyny and general lack of substance, I want to acknowledge this woman as a certified badass.

via: The Mary Sue

