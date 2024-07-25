Bear farts at trail camera (video)

Bob Etzweiler from the Vermont Wilderness School in Brattleboro caught this incredibly flatulent moment on a trail camera that he set in the woods near Marlboro, Vermont. Etzweiler was delighted to learn that he had caught hours and hours of footage of a black bear in his private element — rolling around, relaxing, and ultimately, letting a huge fart rip right at the camera before back asleep.

I, for one, have never related more to a bear.

A Farting Bear Caught on Camera Is What We All Needed to See [Jack McGuire / Seven Days Vermont]

Previously:

• Pennsylvania man shoos bear away as if it's a dog — and somehow survives with only a deep scratch (video)

• Six family members infected with brain worms after chowing down on bear meat

• Bear cub: Mom says it's my turn to play Xbox