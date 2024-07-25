Chefs create new recipes for vintage food toys

Michelle Gerard of Bored Panda asked 5 chefs to create new foods with cooking toys from their childhood—and they did NOT disappoint! The recipes sound and look great (regardless if they actually used light bulb-powered Easy Bake ovens to make them).

I was excited to see THREE of my own toy designs [amazon.com] included: Doctor Dreadful Drink Lab and Food Lab, and the Queasy Bake Oven. My toy inventor's hat is off to chefs Mike Finsilver, Rece Hogerheide, and Chris Allen for whipping up hilarious haute cuisine in the 1990's "gross food" toy style. Foie gras mousse "dog bones?" "Red Wine Vinegar Pickled Cauliflower Brains with Basil Foam?" "Eerie Inked Elixir Rum (with honey' lemon, squid ink and edible glitter!)?" Doctor Dreadful himself would say 'Bravo–looks gross, tastes GREAT!"

I Challenged 6 Chefs To Create Meals Inspired By Nostalgic Cooking Toys From The 1960s-2000s [Bored Panda]

