Harris skyrockets 20 points ahead of Trump with young voters: "Key to victory"

Vice President Kamala Harris has skyrocketed in popularity with young voters since she became a candidate against Donald Trump, says a new Axios/Generation Lab poll taken this week.

When President Joe Biden was still in the race, he held a 6-point lead over Trump (53% to 47%) with voters 18–34 years old, reports Axios. But replace Biden with Harris, and that number shoots up to 20 points over the ex-president in just the last few days.

Or, looking at it another way, in the first three days since Harris became the likely nominee, 60% of young voters favor her over only 40% for Trump. That's quite an impressive first impression for a group who, as Axios put it, "were key to Biden's 2020 victory."

From Axios:

Former President Trump appeared to be chipping away at Democrats' decades-long hold on the youth vote. But Harris could be extending the gap once again. Gen Z and millennial voters were key to Biden's 2020 victory, turning out in huge numbers and favoring him by 20 points in 2020, per a Pew Research Center analysis. Young voters will be a key component of Harris' path to the presidency as well. It's not just the memes. "[T]his data actually does suggest that Harris could run up the score with young voters in a major way," says Cyrus Beschloss, CEO of Generation Lab. Methodology: This poll was conducted July 22-24, 2024 from a representative sample of 804 18 to 34-year-olds nationwide. The margin of error is ± 3.5 percentage points.

