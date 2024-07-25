Harris: "Trump is old and quite weird"

Vice President Harris released a statement about an interview Trump gave to Fox, asking, "Is Donald Trump okay?"

The Harris Campaign is showing that they'll take this fight to Trump. They aren't going to give his rambling, disconnected speech, which frequently turns into strange sound-making or made-up words, a pass. This press release hit all the right buttons:

Trump's campaign continues to further isolate itself, digging the trenches deeper with their MAGA cult but cutting themselves off from independent voters and really anyone not a horrible bigot. The are still trying trying the "DEI hire" and other racist attacks, to no avail.

Previously:

• Kamala Harris beats Trump in first major poll since Biden dropped out

• The MAGA faithful offer opinions on Kamala Harris

• Kamala Harris' first campaign ad

• Republicans can't find an angle with Harris, but she's got Trump's number

• Trump immediately tried to weasel out of debating Harris

via Bsky