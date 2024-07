Donald Trump's new VP candidate is not faring well in the media. At least we all got the message on the couch story.

What are people saying about JD Vance? Nothing good. The biggest story around his candidacy seems to be about something he did not write. The thing is, everyone believes he could have f*cked that couch and was ready to go along with it.

Previously:

• JD Vance is not a couch f*cker

• JD Vance is 'dragging Trump down' with lowest popularity rating ever (video)