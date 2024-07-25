Kamala Harris can barely start Houston speech today with such thunderous cheers from crowd (video)

Vice President Kamala Harris told a teacher's union in Houston, Texas today that "We are not going back. No. We will move forward!" But with thunderous cheering as soon as Harris stepped in front of her crowd, the Democratic candidate had trouble moving forward herself.

"It is good to be in the house of labor," Harris said over an enthusiastic room full of roaring applause, shouts and chants. She then waited — and waited — for the charged ovation to simmer down so that she could continue speaking, but as video shows below (posted by Aaron Rupar), her fans were just getting started.

"Can confirm that the room literally felt like it was shaking," posted 21-year-old Texas Democrat Olivia Julianna.

Maybe CNN's Vance Jones wasn't exaggerating when, earlier this week, he said about Harris' new candidacy: "This is not a campaign. This is a movement."

the crowd is so pumped for Kamala Harris in Houston that she's having a hard time beginning her speech pic.twitter.com/lyQQmkIqPk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2024

