Kamala Harris' first campaign ad

The Harris for President campaign has released its first ad, a high-energy statement about the choices this election presents.

Harris has launched her presidential campaign with several excellent, inspiring speeches. In her first campaign ad, set to Beyonce's Freedom, we see a bright, happy, and energetic version of America cast against the hate and rage of the Republicans.

