Man suffers 3rd-degree burns on feet — after losing flip flops on hike in Death Valley

A 42-year-old man from Belgium suffered third-degree burns on his feet last weekend after somehow losing his flip-flops on a hike in Death Valley, California.

After his family — along with some good samaritans — managed to get the tourist back to the parking lot at Death Valley National Park, "rangers determined the man needed to be transported to a hospital quickly due to his burns and pain level," according to National Park Service via ABC News.

It's not clear what happened to the man's shoes — whether they fell apart or he lost them while he was at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. But walking barefoot in 123-degree weather — on sand much hotter than that — caused what is known as "beach feet," or severe burns on the soles of his feet. Ouch.

From ABC News:

Being barefoot on sand can cause injuries sometimes known as "beach feet." According to a 2019 study, exposure to hot sand can result in first-degree, second-degree and, in rare cases, third-degree burns. The study indicates that when the outside temperature is only 75 degrees Fahrenheit, sand can be as hot as 100 degrees or higher. When the outside temperature is 90 degrees, sand can hit above 120 degrees. … Mercy Air's helicopter was not able to safely land in Death Valley due to extreme temperatures which can reduce rotor lift so park rangers initially transported the victim by ambulance to a landing zone at higher elevation, which was 109 degrees. From there, the Belgian tourist was taken by Mercy Air to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas where he is being treated for his injuries.

"Park rangers recommend that summer travelers to Death Valley National Park stay within a 10-minute walk of an air conditioned vehicle, not hike after 10 a.m., drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks and wear a hat and sunscreen," the National Park Service later said in a statement.

See more Death Valley and other heat-related posts on Boing Boing here.