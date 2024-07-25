Mattel releases Sue Bird Barbie doll

Recently retired WNBA player Sue Bird now has her own "Barbie' style doll.

"This collectible Sue Bird doll joins the Barbie Hall of Fame dressed in her iconic No. 10 uniform," Mattel writes. "With a Made to Move body, Sue Bird doll is fully posable for the perfect shooting form. She comes with a basketball under her arm, ready to score."

Too bad it doesn't come in the Emerald City green Seattle Storm uniform, or with a Wilson-branded two color basketball.

Barbie Signature Doll, Sue Bird With Uniform & Basketball Accessory [mattel.com]