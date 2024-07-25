New 9/11 WTC collapse footage emerges after 23 years

Kei Sugimoto was 24 years old when he shot this video of the World Trade Center Towers collapsing. Two days ago, he released the never-before-seen video on his YouTube channel.

He wrote in the YouTube description: "Footage I filmed of the World Trade Center Collapsing on 9/11/2001. Filmed from the roof of 64 St Marks Place in NYC on a Sony VX2000 with teleconverter. For historical archival purposes only."

As one Redditor observed: "Makes me wonder how much history is being stored in people's attics or basements waiting to be unearthed."

