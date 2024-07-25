Old Crap is a great new site about retrocomputers

Old Crap is my new favorite retrocomputing website. There's no padded-out reminiscing or Wikipedia-rewriting, just well-photographed teardowns and an archive of interesting technical documentation.

"Best photos and technical documentation of retro computers, TVs and digital watches that are part of my collection. I document them as my time permits."

Recent posts include the Amstrad CPC464+, the cassette-only version of an otherwise good 8-bit machine that came too late to compete with 16-bit machines, the Commodore 1404, the ne plus ultra of beige 'n' amber CRT monitors, the knee-weakening Seiko Wrist Terminal (previously at Boing Boing), and much else besides. And she says I'm hard to shop for.