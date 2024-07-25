Protect Your Browsing With the NETGEAR Nighthawk Router's Armor™, Now $90

With our daily lives consistently integrated with our tech, having reliable and speedy internet is a must. That goes for any scenario, whether you're shopping online for home appliances, gaming, or working from home.

To ensure your online experience isn't hindered by unresponsive and insecure internet, it's necessary to invest in a router, like the new, open-box NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router. Built to support smoother browsing, faster file transfers, and advanced cyber threat protection, this high-performance router is on sale for $89.99, 66 percent off its original price of $269.99.

Designed to Offer 4x More Bandwidth

While this NETGEAR router is a new, open-box item (meaning it may be excess inventory from store shelves), it has undergone verification to ensure it's still new and provides fast wireless speeds.

Thanks to the Nighthawk's latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, users can enjoy speedier internet, 4x more bandwidth, and less congestion across their devices, even when online traffic increases. You can pair up to 25 devices to this router, making it ideal for families or users with an arsenal of devices.

Offering up to 4.2Gbps of speed and five streams of Wi-Fi 6, you can stream 4K and 8K UHD videos, game online, and download large files (documents and photos) without experiencing lag. Its dual-band abilities also supports stable connections across frequencies to minimize interference and enhance your online experience.

Since it covers 2,500 square feet, the NETGEAR Nighthawk router is ideal for large homes and even smaller offices. It arrives with five gigabit ports to connect wired devices for speedier file transfers, 1 WAN and 4 LAN ports for more responsive connections, and a USB 3.0 port so you can back up and easily access your stored files.

Shield Your Devices From Cyber Threats

Aside from its Wi-Fi-enhancing features, the NightHawk router is designed to secure your devices. It's equipped with NETGEAR Armor™ to protect your tech and personal data. You'll receive security updates, live threat detection, and more.

Enhance and protect your online experience with the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAX43 Wi-Fi 6 router, now just $89.99 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.