The MAGA faithful offer opinions on Kamala Harris

Steel yourself! These MAGAs offer their opinions on Vice President Harris.

It is unclear that many of these MAGAs interviewed know anything about Vice President Harris, except that she is on the other team, so they must dislike her. The cultists can not even figure out who they want to declare as the worst person ever: Joe Biden or Kamala.

Why do these MAGA rallies look like ½ rodeo and ½ grateful dead show? Are tanks of nitrous oxide available?

