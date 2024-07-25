Good morning! It's me, your faithful servant dedicated to saving you time by revealing what's behind today's top clickbait headlines. So as not to waste more of your time, I'll stop babbling and present you with my list:

Headline: "Aussie woman's 'nasty' discovery hidden under laundry sink" (Yahoo! News)

What it was: Rotten fruit

***

Headline: "Oh No, He Didn't! Tennessee Politician Makes Move To Impeach Kamala Harris And You Won't Believe His Reasonings" (The Root)

What it was: Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) says Harris is responsible for a US border crisis and for covering up President Biden's health.

***

Headline: "Passengers slammed over 'disturbing' train act attracting $500 fine" (Yahoo! News)

What it was: A passenger recorded three men playing loud music. They were not fined or approached by police.

***

Headline: "Pete Buttigieg Thinks Trump Is 'Afraid' Of Kamala Harris Debate For This 1 Reason" (HuffPost)

What it was: Buttigieg said, "she's going to be so effective, and she's going to lay bare his inability to talk about anything but himself and his past."

(That's 2 reasons, not 1, isn't it?)

***

