Trump adherents Greene and Lake are promoting Project 2025

MAGA standard bearers Marjorie Taylor Green and Kari Lake were spotted in a video promotion for Project 2025.

The Orange Menace claims to know nothing about Project 2025, the Christian fascist playbook for kicking the aspirant freedom and justice for all out of the US Government for good, but his gremlins are all out promoting it. JD Vance has nothing but love for the plan, and MTG and Kari Lake join him.

MeidasTouch has now discovered that Kari Lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene made an appearance in a Project 2025 promotion video. Project 2025 made the video during their visit to CPAC in March of 2023.

The group had a booth at the Trump headlined event and posted the video with Green and Lake to social media multiple times.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's appearance in a Project 2025 promotional videoTwitter

In the Project 2025 video, Marjorie Taylor Greene stated, "What happens usually is that the beliefs that we hold back at home somehow get lost along the way to Washington."