Trump chickens out of the debate

Citing makebelieve reasons, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and real estate fraud, Donald Trump backed out of debating Kamala Harris.

The Trump campaign was behaving like they already had the election won. Having been hung up by Project 2025 and forced to make excuses for an un-vetted Vice-Presidential running mate who subtracts, more than adds to the ticket, the campaign was losing momentum before Joe Biden stepped out of Kamala Harris way. Facing an energized Democratic debate and an opponent that strikes fear into his hamberder loving heart, Trump has made up reasons to run away from the planned debate.

A weakened Donald Trump has backed out of participating in upcoming presidential debates, despite previously expressing a willingness to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris. Just days ago, Trump stated he would "absolutely" debate Harris, even suggesting he would be open to more than one debate. His campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, reaffirmed this commitment on Newsmax on Thursday, saying, "Trump is committed to debating Kamala Harris. It will happen." In May, ABC News scheduled a presidential debate set for September 10.

However, within an hour of Leavitt's statement, Trump's handlers released an official announcement declaring that he would not participate in any debates for the time being. The statement made various excuses, citing "political chaos" within the Democratic Party and uncertainty over the finalization of the Democratic nominee as reasons for the decision.