Trump claims victory based on lawn signs, says votes unnecessary —"We don't need the votes. I have so many votes."

Former President Donald Trump graced Fox & Friends this morning with his unique brand of rambling incoherence. Trump, apparently mistaking a leisurely drive for scientific polling, declared victory based on lawn signs.

In the video clip, posted by Aaron Rupar on Xitter, Trump said, "Every house has a Trump/Vance sign on it. Every single house," Trump asserted, seemingly unaware that his Florida bubble might not represent the entire nation.

His conclusion: "We have lawyers at every poll booth. We have… what that's… what I… in fact, my instruction… we don't need the votes. I have so many votes."

OK, grandpa. You've got the best votes. Time for your Big Mac and nap now.