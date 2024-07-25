A treasure trove of rock hyrax videos

I've previously confessed my love for the adorable, vampire-fanged creature called the rock hyrax. I recently stumbled upon a treasure trove of rock hyrax content, though, and needed to share it with you!

There's a kind soul online named "Kappashan13" who, inexplicably, posts only videos and photos of rock hyrax on their social media. Most of their videos seem to have been taken at two different Japanese zoos, the Kobe Animal Kingdom and Osaka Tennoji Zoo.

On their social media, you can see the adorable creatures eating, eating some more, canoodling, and sticking out their tongues, which seems to be a popular pastime among the hyraxes. My favorite video so far, though, is this one, which features a cute chonky hyrax playfully (annoyingly?) tickling the back of its friend's ear with its tongue. The hyrax friend is super chill the whole time, as if it's endured this tongue business before.

If you're wondering what's with all those tongues sticking out, The Nature's Symphony explains that "this habit is not fully understood, but it is thought to be related to thermo-regulation and communication." Whatever the purpose, it sure makes me laugh!

To see all the rock hyrax you could ever possibly handle, check out Kappashan13 on TikTok or Instagram.

Previously:

• If you need a shot of dopamine, watch this adorable vampire-esque rock hyrax munching on greens and sweet potatoes