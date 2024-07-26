1:20 scale map of Mississippi in Minecraft

AtmosphericBeats makes real-world Minecraft maps based on geographical data and their latest creation is a 1:20 scale map of Mississippi.

This work is a representation of the State of Mississippi, USA, on a 1:20 scale with biomes, vegetation and other natural features derived from OpenStreetMap and high resolution land cover datasets

These are much better than the simple heightmap-conversion types of "real world" Minecraft map that were always a thing. "Months of work and effort," AtmosphericBeats writes on Reddit. See also the Build the Earth project.

My own contribution to the genre of Minecraft realism (if not to the representation of real things in Minecraft), was Extremely mundane places in Minecraft. Abandoned rural K-Mart, etc.