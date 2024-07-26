Audio of JD Vance being racist and attacking women's rights

The Harris Campaign has shared this leaked audio of Trump's unvetted Vice Presidential pick, JD Vance.

It should come as no surprise that merely two weeks ago, no one had heard much about JD Vance, but 11 days after being tapped by Trump for Vice President, we're seeing a flood of proof he's a MAGA fascist looking to strip women's rights away from them. There is some anti-Semitic George Soros fantasy stuff thrown in the mix, as well as racism.

BREAKING: In a stunning leak, JD Vance is found to be calling for a federal response to stop women from traveling from red states to blue states to receive reproductive healthcare. Retweet so all Americans hear this devastating leak. pic.twitter.com/t9Q4n9dQJL — Kamala's Wins (@harris_wins) July 26, 2024

Vance seems to be Trump's Sarah Palin.

Previously:

• JD Vance is not a couch f*cker

• How it is going for JD Vance in one screenshot

• Wired took a look at JD Vance's Venmo friends list

• JD Vance is 'dragging Trump down' with lowest popularity rating ever (video)

• JD Vance insecurely laughs at his joke, alone

• Pete Buttigieg understands who JD Vance is, and it's not good

• JD Vance 2016: 'I believe the allegations.' JD Vance 2024: 'Trump is my boss now'

• Russian TV host giddy over Trump's JD Vance pick: 'Trumpier than Trump' (video)