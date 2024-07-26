Behold the wonders of the porciphone!

Check out Belgian musician Max Vandervorst playing a fantastic (and fantastical!) instrument he made—the porciphone.

The what, you ask? Rare and Strange Instruments describes the porciphone as a "tuned pipe instrument played with two plastic pigs." Maybe you have to see it to understand. I love this funny comment from a YouTube viewer, which kind of sums up the vibe: "Good luck, future historians!"

Vandervorst plays a mean porciphone, but it's not the only unusual instrument he plays. He also plays the chair flute, beer bottles, metal canteens, and this mini porciphone. He's so talented and creative, I can't wait to see what he comes up with next!

To see more of Max Vandervorst's enchanting musical creations and performances, check out his website or YouTube channel.

