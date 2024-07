These clips of Don Jr interviewing his daddy's VP candidate are reported to be displayed at normal speed.

When you look at Vance and Don Jr together, it is clear one has supernatural energy. Junior was sweaty and waving his hands so much I thought he might start hovering like a hummingbird.

Junior was absolutely out of his mind tonight interviewing JD Vance. I did not speed this up. pic.twitter.com/n0d0ok0GVy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 25, 2024

Please remember that Don Jr has been clear: it isn't drugs that get him going like this; it is his passion.

