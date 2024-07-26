Elon Musk is lying about his daughter

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was interviewed by NBC News about her father lying about her.

Elon has been an outspoken bigot when it comes to LBGTQA+ rights. Often, Musk tells stories about his own daughter's transition. Perhaps it was the recent Jordan Peterson interview he gave or just his most recent batch of lies on social media, but his daughter is now speaking out.

Wilson said that Musk hadn't been tricked and that, after initially having hesitated, he knew what he was doing when he agreed to her treatment, which required consent from her parents. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Wilson said in a phone interview. "Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide." NBC News

Musk didn't just lie about Vivian's experience, he was a terrible parent and it is no wonder she dropped him in the trash:

"He was cold," she said. "He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic." Wilson said that, when she was a child, Musk would harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and pressure her to appear more masculine, including by pushing her to deepen her voice as early as elementary school. "I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don't remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high," she said. "It was cruel." NBC News

It was not a "woke mind virus," nor a fancy private school that cost Elon Musk his relationship with his daughter. It was Elon Musk. Thank you for speaking up, Vivian.

Previously:

• Private investigators engaged to serve Musk custody papers

• Now we know what Grimes saw in Elon

• Co-parenting with Elon Musk is messy and frustrating