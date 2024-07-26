JD Vance mansplains his "sarcasm"

Apologizing to the cats, JD Vance attempts to cast his disparaging childless women as funny ha-ha.

Trump's new liability, Vice Presidential running mate JD Vance's non-apology for his cat lady remarks, only serves to remind everyone that he thinks women's worth is only in being an incubator. He apologizes to pets but then insists what he said was true.

JD Vance responds to the backlash to his "childless cat ladies" comment by apologizing to cats and then doubling down on attacking women: "I'm sorry, it's true" pic.twitter.com/JZjqZJOp5y — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 26, 2024

JD Vance is what happens when idiots think they are smart. He puts down a second coat of paint and finds himself stuck in the corner again. We can be pretty sure this only became sarcasm when he was called out for his comments.

BREAKING: In a stunning new leaked video, JD Vance claims that childless adults should pay more in taxes. It's clear JD Vance wants to wage war against Americans. Retweet so all Americans see this devastating clip. pic.twitter.com/wGdfVOj9hF — Kamala's Wins (@harris_wins) July 26, 2024

