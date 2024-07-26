JD Vance mansplains his "sarcasm"

Apologizing to the cats, JD Vance attempts to cast his disparaging childless women as funny ha-ha.
Trump's new liability, Vice Presidential running mate JD Vance's non-apology for his cat lady remarks, only serves to remind everyone that he thinks women's worth is only in being an incubator. He apologizes to pets but then insists what he said was true.
JD Vance is what happens when idiots think they are smart. He puts down a second coat of paint and finds himself stuck in the corner again. We can be pretty sure this only became sarcasm when he was called out for his comments.
