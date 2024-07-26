Pooch "paw-paddles" to "help" her human out (video)

Everybody has a day like this sweet pooch is having, where you just need a little help from a friend. Check out this Cavapoo (a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle) paw-paddling to "help" her human friend, Vicky.

Vicky, who has the most awesome job as a dog walker for the cutest and fluffiest canine clients, explains in the TikTok comments that she had to carry this sweet Cavapoo over a wet path riddled with mud puddles on a rainy day, because the persnickety pooch "refuses to walk through certain patches of ground." But never fear, the funny doggo helps move herself along by "swimming" through the air in the silliest way.

The Cavapoo is so small but has such a big personality! I can't stop watching this funny video—the look on her face is hilarious. Enjoy!

