Swollen gums gone wild: The painful reality of gingival hyperplasia (Animation)

This mildly disturbing animation explains the science behind condition that causes overgrown gums.

Gingival Hyperplasia can cause an excess of gum to grow, often causing the gums to swell up around the teeth. This happens when the gum tissue grows too much, making the gums look bigger than normal. It can make teeth look smaller or even cover them up partly. Sometimes it can make it hard to brush teeth properly or eat comfortably. The swollen gums might bleed easily and can be painful. This condition can be caused by certain medicines, genetics, or other health problems.

Needless to say, this condition does not sound or look like fun. This animation just unlocked a new fear. Thanks @Zackdfilms.

