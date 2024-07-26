What would happen if you swallowed an octopus whole? (video)

What would happen if you swallowed an octopus whole?

This video shows what would hypothetically happen if a human were to swallow an octopus whole without the presence of any digestive fluids.

It's explained that because octopuses are so resilient, one of them could travel through your intestines and stay intact, in this hypothetical situation.

Octopuses have incredibly flexible arms that can move in almost any way imaginable. That's because the arms are boneless. They have layered muscles, and a nervous system that allows each arm to act on its own. Their arms can bend, twist, stretch, and shorten in various combinations, making them the most flexible limbs known in nature. This remarkable ability helps octopuses in exploring, hunting, and defense.

So yes, the octopus will pass through, but I would not recommend trying this at home.

