Ain't no party like an opossum birthday party

Horace is a three-year-old rescued opossum who lives in Los Angeles at The Opossum Hotel with a kind woman named Brenda. Brenda rehabs orphaned and abandoned opossums.

Horace turned three last month and had a big, wonderful birthday party. What made it extra special is that every guest also brought their rescued opossums, so it was my idea of heaven! In addition to the opossums, other party guests included a chinchilla and a dog. Oh, yeah, and some humans, but nobody went to the party to hang out with humans, I can assure you!

Opossums only live three to four years, so Horace is the opossum equivalent of an old man. He's still going strong, though. Watch him holding onto his birthday cupcake with his adorable, grabby little paws as he snarfs down his special treat in the most precious way possible. He's so cute! And he's such a big, shy, totally sweet boy. Happy Birthday, Horace!

To see more of Horace, his opossum friend Lily, and their other rehab friends, check out The Opossum Hotel's TikTok or Instagram.

@nathanthecatlady Happy Birthday Horace. Thanks @Leona Lee the Opossum for the invite. Ill share the whole birthday party soon with all the other opossums that attended. #opossum #possum ♬ Countryside – Andrew Joy

Previously:

• I've been obsessed with the 'Opossum Lady' for years

• Interview with Opossum Lady Georgette Spelvin

• Opossum content is the best content

• These adorable opossums have mastered their exercise wheel!