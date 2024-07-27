Breathtaking time-lapse from the International Space Station

NASA astronaut and SpaceX Crew-8 mission commander Matthew Dominic posted a breathtaking time-lapse of photos from the International Space Station. The station flies through an aurora into the sunrise, with a brief glimpse of a meteor streaking through the Earth's atmosphere. Watch fullscreen if you can for maximum effect.
Dominick has been on the ISS since March, and he has taken some spectacular photos from the station, especially for a Navy test pilot with zero photography expertise on his CV. Here is the Dragon capsule, taken from Starliner. By the way, Starliner is still stuck there despite NASA continuing to insist that it is not, so it's nice that they are getting some use out of it.
And here is a gorgeous shot of the tiniest of crescent moons.
via Space.com
Previously: SpaceX hired to destroy the International Space Station