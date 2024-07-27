Breathtaking time-lapse from the International Space Station

NASA astronaut and SpaceX Crew-8 mission commander Matthew Dominic posted a breathtaking time-lapse of photos from the International Space Station. The station flies through an aurora into the sunrise, with a brief glimpse of a meteor streaking through the Earth's atmosphere. Watch fullscreen if you can for maximum effect.

Satellites, stars, and, a meteor . . . Night timelapse just prior to sunrise. If you watch carefully, part way through you can see a meteor streak towards earth.



I do not have the settings readily available, but they are likely: 50mm, f1.2, ISO 6400, 1/4s, with a 1/2s interval. pic.twitter.com/bAsFsu2Q4m — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) July 21, 2024

Dominick has been on the ISS since March, and he has taken some spectacular photos from the station, especially for a Navy test pilot with zero photography expertise on his CV. Here is the Dragon capsule, taken from Starliner. By the way, Starliner is still stuck there despite NASA continuing to insist that it is not, so it's nice that they are getting some use out of it.

An out of frame moon creates a lens flare and illuminates the Dragon perched atop the International Space Station.



Photo taken looking out Starliner's window.



1/1.3 s exposure, 2000 ISO, f1.4, 24mm lens pic.twitter.com/muR8ZM31YG — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) June 18, 2024

And here is a gorgeous shot of the tiniest of crescent moons.

1/ A sliver of a moon rises out of noctilucent clouds and appears to look towards the horizon awaiting the imminent sunrise.



1/250s, f5.6, ISO 6400, 170mm (50 to 500mm lens), cropped pic.twitter.com/6vq9NfdXx0 — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) July 6, 2024

via Space.com

Previously: SpaceX hired to destroy the International Space Station