Buttigieg on Donald Trump's cowardice: " an extraordinary show of weakness"

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discussed Donald "Anytime, anyplace" Trump's running scared from Kamala Harris, describing it or what it is: "a show of weakness."

This video is a wonderful example of how the Harris campaign needs to keep handling Trump and his surrogates. They are weird. Their behavior comes from a place of weakness and hate. Harris sees a future that is about lifting one another, instead of Trump's putting everybody down, and the Republicans should be afraid to show it to people.

