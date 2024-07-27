This pen that with a hidden camera lets you record lectures hands-free!

TL;DR: Save 19% on the iSpyPen PRO, which records HD video and audio while looking and working like an ordinary pen!

If you've ever used your phone to record, well, anything, you already know the drawbacks. Your shaky hands get in the way of a perfectly good concert recording, and the audio gets just a tad muffled. No one likes either of those, or having both their hands tied up holding their phones up!

A much easier way to record video and audio is with the iSpyPen PRO. Yup, it sounds like something straight out of a science-fiction movie (Back to the Future, anyone?), there's nothing fantastical about this smart gadget. Sci-fi creation aside, it's now on sale for only $159.99 (reg. $198) — that' 19% off.

As small as it is (it's really the size of a normal pen!), the iSpyPen PRO's nearly invisible camera has 1920×1080 full HD resolution while picking up crystal clear audio. And while it looks like a real pen, it also actually writes like a real ballpoint pen so you can take notes as you're recording a lecture or meeting.

Since it also has a pen-like clip, you can tuck it onto shirt pocket, lanyard, notebook, pen holder, or even behind your ear for easy, hands-free recording. Say goodbye to busy hands!

If you're interested in the incredible design of this gadget, check out the deets below:

The iSpyPen PRO comes with pull-apart two pieces, and in between, you'll find a USB drive. That's how you charge the pen!

It can record for up 75 minutes on a full charge, and your purchase includes a portable battery pack for on-the-go juice-ups.

It comes with a 128GB memory card. That's where your your meeting, lecture, or concert recordings get stored.

There's a plug-and-play adapter that lets you connect the memory card to your USB-C or lightning-compatible device for transfers and saving.

You can even add a timestamp (date and time) overlay so you know when you recorded!

There's a limited time to grab the iSpyPen PRO for just $159.99 and save 19%.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.