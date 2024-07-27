Trump says if he wins, we won't need to vote anymore

Most of what Trump says in the clip below is confusing, except the part where he says he isn't a Christian.

If beautiful Christian voters go out and vote for Trump in 2024, Trump claims there will be no reason ever to need to vote again. Based on his prior performance, this suggests an end to elections, not that Trump will do such an amazing job as President that the country no longer needs a leader.

Hey MAGA, Trump just said he's not a christian. pic.twitter.com/zeMoth86gs — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 27, 2024

