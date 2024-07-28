Buttigieg: Trump is old and strange

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg again went on Fox and steamrolled his host with the truth.

Buttigieg does a fantastic job of appealing to Fox viewers to join us in reality. Pete refused to let the Fox host make untrue claims about President Biden. He criticized Republicans who ignore the very weird stuff their candidate says every time he opens his mouth.

Buttigieg also pointed out that if Fox viewers are concerned about crime, President Biden was their guy. People complaining about lawlessness now should take a look at the numbers during the Trump administration.

Previously:

• Buttigieg on Donald Trump's cowardice: ' an extraordinary show of weakness'

• Sec. Buttigieg helps a climate denier make a fool of themself

• Pete Buttigieg understands who JD Vance is, and it's not good

• Pete Buttigieg makes short work of Fox News reporter who tried to entrap him with a tweet his husband made