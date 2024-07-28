Learning the piano is simple with this $35 bundle

TL;DR: If you've ever dreamed of playing piano and composing your own songs, this bundle could make that dream a reality for only $34.99!

If you've ever listened to Billy Joel, you've probably been impressed by both his piano-playing and songwriting skills. You might have even aspired to play the ivory keys because of him but probably fell short because your piano teacher was scary (yikes!).

Anyone who's looking to hop back into lessons or wants to make it a goal to learn piano this year will love this bundle, which includes a piano lessons resource and courses that could help you compose the next big movie soundtrack! For a limited time, this piano and composition bundle is less than $35!

Newbies can start their piano journey with Pianoforall, a resource that offers over 200 lectures and 10 hours of content to take you from beginner to intermediate. You'll begin by playing popular rhythm-style piano (just like Billy Joel!) and then move into other genres with step-by-step instructions on ballad-style, blues, jazz, ragtime, and improvisation.

You'll even take a deep dive into chords, inversions, and other technical musical concepts to set the foundation for creating your own unique hits. Feeling hungry for more knowledge? Pianoforall comes with nine e-books to further build your piano-playing knowledge!

Once you're able to tickle the ivory keys, jump into courses like Music Composition with the Piano: Ultimate Keyboard Theory. Anyone who's a beginner probably feels a little inhibited by their lack of musical ability or knowledge of music theory, so this course is designed to open your musical knowledge!

You'll get practical and hands-on music theory, piano technique, and arrangement lessons — you don't even need to read music fluently to learn. This straightforward approach is designed to help you analyze songs and music theory with knowledge of chords, progressions, and songwriting so you can successfully move forward in this bundle.

If you're more advanced, you could move to the Practicing and Arranging Music with the Piano course, which is designed for musicians with some knowledge of music theory and composition. Here, you'll focus on the fundamentals of music arrangement to combine and manipulate patterns in your own way. You'll also learn to deconstruct your favorite hits or pieces to emulate them and develop musical ideas.

Learn piano and composition more intuitively with this beginner-friendly bundle, now just $34.99!

