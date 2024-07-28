Treat yo self! $35 towards your favorite meal with this Restaurant.com voucher deal!

TL;DR: Dining out feels like a luxury these days, but what if we told you there's a way to save? It's possible with this Restaurant.com e-gift card, now $35!

Remember when you could get a 4-for-4 deal for less than $5? We miss those days (more than we'd like to admit!). While dining out feels like it could put your wallet in the red, what if we told you there's a solution that could help you save when you dine out?

Yup, we're not pulling your leg! All you need to do is grab this $35 Restaurant.com e-gift card. This voucher deal provides you with $200 worth of "store credits" that can be used on Restaurant.com to buy certificates for bistros, cafes, and eateries near you.

It might sound a little tricky to get your hands on your certificate for Friday date night, but we'll walk you through it. You can turn your investment into many future dinner (or lunch!) date savings when you do the following:

Check Restaurant.com to see which eateries near you participate in this offer before you buy! Purchase your e-gift card and redeem your code on Restaurant.com to select restaurant deal certificates. You'll need to create an account so you can access your current credits, save them, or get additional credits. Your Restaurant.com account will be stocked with credits you can apply toward gift certificates. For example, you could use $10 of your credit and get a $25 certificate. Just check if there are any terms and conditions for when you can use it. Head to the restaurant with your printed certificate, or have it handy on the Restaurant.com app. Show your server your gift certificate (only one is valid per visit!), and it'll get applied to your dining bill.

Aside from helping you save when you eat out like royalty, Restaurant.com partners with more than 62,000 eateries and providers nationwide, meaning you'll have plenty of dining options to use your e-gift card credits at. Plus, more than 500,000 deals are live in real-time, and thousands of new deals are added monthly!

Feeling too lazy to cook? Your credits aren't limited to dining in. Use them whenever you want Chinese takeout or a pizza delivery order.

Dine out for less when you grab this Restaurant.com e-gift card worth $200 in credits for just $35!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.