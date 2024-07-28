Trump says if he's elected, "you won't have to vote anymore"

At the Republican National Convention, Trump made a brief, scripted, obviously disingenuous call for "unity," and much of the media treated it as a major "pivot" to a more moderate, inclusive candidate. This anticipated pivot has been a joke for eight years, but the media keeps falling for it.

Yet on Friday, Trump made a statement of his Fascist, authoritarian intent if elected, saying that if he gets into office, his supporters "won't have to vote anymore," and the media mostly yawned. Whether it's because they just think this is "Trump being Trump," or you have to take what he says "seriously but not literally," or if you call him on it he'll just backtrack, this didn't get a tiny fraction of the attention it deserves.

Trump told a Christian group at the Turning Point USA event:

"Get out and vote, just this time. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. … In four years you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good, you're not going to have to vote."

While he's never actually made even a modicum of a "pivot" to moderation, he has, in fact, led an insurrection in an attempt to stay in office despite losing an election. Since then, he and his team have been systematically laying the legal and logistical groundwork to ensure that the strategies that failed in 2021 will succeed in 2029. There is every reason to believe that he is deadly serious and that if he gets into the White House, no fair election will ever get him or his MAGA cultists out.

In a sane world, this statement would be on the front page of every newspaper and website, and a disgraced Trump would be removed from political life by a united Democratic nation.