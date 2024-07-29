An interactive map of women's health care restrictions in the post-Roe United States

This interactive map shares state-by-state restrictions across the United States since Roe was struck, and the States now have control.

Today, President Biden detailed some of his plans to reign in the United States Supreme Court and hold them somewhat accountable to an ethics standard. One of the most startling developments, of course, of the Robert's Court was the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health decision, which reversed Roe vs. Wade and took away a woman's right to manage her health care. Many of the sitting justices pledged not to overturn Roe, and that it was the law of the land, but here we are.

