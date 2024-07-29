Inku: a minimalist color desktop calendar

Inku is a tiny digital desktop calendar, about to head out on its crowdfunding run. It came up in my searches for new e-ink gadgets (previously at Boing Boing). I don't think it's e-ink, exactly—"color e-paper" is what it says in the vague marketing material on offer—but it certainly fits into that emerging niche of "minimalist" function-specific desk toys.

Inku blends the charm of paper calendars with the convenience of technology by syncing with your favorite apps, providing AI enabled smart summaries, and even adding a touch of humor to your day – all on a glare-free e-paper screen!

As you can see from the photo, it comes in small (4") and large (7.3"). Maybe it exists!