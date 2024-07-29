JD Vance: Sofa king weird

In one week, we've learned a lot about Trump's Vice-Presidential pick, JD Vance, and that's been more than enough.

Childless cat ladies. Eliminating no-fault divorce. Forcing women to carry pregnancies to term. Extra votes for people with children and tax penalties for those without. These are just a few of the weird ideas JD Vance has for the future of the United States. Restricting women's rights to interstate travel is also on his list. This stuff is weird, dangerous, and straight out of dystopian fiction. The problem is, this guy is running to be VP behind a bloated 78-year-old "hamberder" guzzler and would be 2nd in line to be President. Even worse, the guy running for President likely wants the same stuff but is focused on electrocuting sharks for the time being.

"So voters have seen over the last, now almost week, they've seen him double down on this and really embrace it, so it's tough to now come out and say, 'Oh, well, that wasn't really what I meant.' But even in some ways, even more importantly, I think it will continue to have legs because it reinforces a broader problem that the Republican ticket has in being anti-woman, their position on choice, the fact that they believe that they should insert themselves in between women and their doctors in making health care decisions. "The fact that they're supportive of restricting birth control and IVF. I mean, they have a problem with women in this race, particularly suburban, moderate women who have supported Democrats in the wake of the Dobbs decision. "I think everything that J.D. Vance does that continues to remind people how much the Republican ticket rejects the idea that women should be able to live their lives the way they want to live them is going to be a problem for them, absolutely," she added.

There are stories Trump picked JD Vance after a last-minute push from his idiot sons, Eric and Don Jr. Also that because Trump has alienated most of the women in his life, largely by being a rapist who fantasizes about his own daughter, so there was no one around to offer a women's perspective on Vance.

"Trump let men steer his decision that will influence the vote of millions of women," wrote Scovell. "A dose of estrogen might have landed on a different candidate. Would Ivanka have rolled her eyes at Vance's extremism? … Would Melania and Conway have pushed back on Vance's desire to do away with 'no-fault divorce'? Would Hicks have agreed with Vance's position that wives should stay in abusive marriages?" Now, Trump is locked into his decision, wrote Scovell. "While the latest polls show Trump still has a slim lead over Harris, a greater shift may occur when future polls include whomever the Democrats pick for the VP slot. And unlike the GOP, a woman will definitely be part of making that decision." RawStory

After all, people were quick to believe the couch story. DailyKos has a great piece on how weird Vance is:

Weirdness has become a theme in the campaign. As Democratic strategist Tim Hogan points out, "weird" is not meant as not a knock on people who are quirky or different. "It perfectly describes the uneasiness people feel," Hogan said. "It's how people who don't live and breathe politics every day react to hearing the Republican vice presidential candidate denigrate people without children." Vance's long-standing obsession with "cat ladies" is weird. But the whole extremist right-wing natalism is just one of Vance's weird views that include opposing abortion even in cases of rape and incest, raising taxes on people who don't have children, giving more votes to people with children, and making no-fault divorce illegal. And then there are the rumors about Vance's attraction to couches. As Vox points out, "J.D. Vance didn't have sex with a couch. But he's still extremely weird." The idea that Vance is bisectional is not true, said Vox, beginning with an online post that went viral and spawned a thousand memes. However, "the couch joke was only one of the three most off-putting things Vance has been known for during his first 10 days as a VP nominee, and the only one that wasn't verified as true."

